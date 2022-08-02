Japan truckmaker Hino says emissions data faked for 20 years

TOKYO (AP) — An investigation has found that Hino Motors, a truck maker that’s part of the Toyota group, systematically falsified emissions data dating back as far back as 2003. Hino Motors’ President Satoshi Ogiso apologized to Hino’s customers and other stakeholders Tuesday, bowing deeply in acknowledging findings of the probe by a group set up to investigate. He said teams developing engines knew they couldn’t meet targets and felt so pressured that they falsified test results. Hino acknowledged in March it had faked data on government-required tests on emissions and mileage. The group’s report blamed an “inward-looking and conservative culture” at the company.

