Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Jim Obergefell is hoping that Democrats can win back seats at the Ohio Statehouse and beyond this fall with a message grounded in his landmark U.S. Supreme Court fight for same-sex marriage. The celebrity plaintiff-turned-Ohio House candidate says the party can win by driving home that it will fight for everyone to be included in “We the People.” His pitch comes as stark political divisions play out in Tuesday’s legislative primaries. Rescheduled amid a partisan mapmaking fight, a combined 43 Republican and Democratic primaries pit incumbents against rivals to the right or left and key constituencies against one another.

