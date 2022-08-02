Seattle area had six deaths blamed on last week’s heat wave

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Medical Examiner’s office in Seattle has that there were six heat-related deaths during the heat wave that enveloped the Pacific Northwest last week. The Seattle Times reports three people — ages 64, 65 and 77 — died from hyperthermia between July 27 and 30, including one probable case, and three people — ages 22, 23 and 67 — died from accidental drownings. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Puget Sound region from July 26-31, and Seattle set a new record with six straight days of high temperatures above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In Oregon, the state medical examiner’s office said it’s investigating 14 deaths as possibly heat-related.

