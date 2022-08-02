Two top House Dems decline to say Biden should run in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Two powerful House Democrats from New York are declining to say whether President Joe Biden should run for the White House again in 2024. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, two of the party’s establishment liberals, are competing for a Manhattan-area House seat. They shied away from supporting the president when they were asked in a debate Tuesday whether Biden should seek a second term. Nadler said it was “too early to say” and it didn’t serve the Democratic Party “to deal with that until after the midterms.” Maloney said she doesn’t believe Biden is running again.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.