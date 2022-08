Biden signs executive order to protect travel for abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure. One of the directives will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for Medicaid waivers that would help them treat women who’ve traveled from out of state. The order signed Wednesday also calls on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key maternal health data. The order falls short of what many Democratic lawmakers and abortion advocates have demanded of Biden since the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

