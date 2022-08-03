Edmunds: 5 vehicles that are easy on the wallet

Cars keep getting bigger and more expensive, but are there any small, affordable new cars left? As Americans continue to have an insatiable appetite for trucks and SUVs, an adverse effect has been a raising of the ground floor to purchase a new vehicle and a dearth of entry-level models. With this in mind, the experts at Edmunds rounded up a list of the best-rated vehicles that occupy the lower end of the pricing spectrum, at around $20,000.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.