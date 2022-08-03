German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has inspected a turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday that “there are no problems” blocking the part’s return to Russia besides missing information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. The Kremlin insisted on Wednesday that more assurances are needed. Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, the latest of several reductions that it blamed on delays to the turbine’s delivery after sanctions were imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.