German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia
By GEIR MOULSON
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has inspected a turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday that “there are no problems” blocking the part’s return to Russia besides missing information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. The Kremlin insisted on Wednesday that more assurances are needed. Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, the latest of several reductions that it blamed on delays to the turbine’s delivery after sanctions were imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.