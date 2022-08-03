Update to electors law desperately needed, senators declare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are making the case for overhauling the 1800s-era Electoral Count Act. The two senators pushed Wednesday for quick passage of their bipartisan compromise that would make it harder for a losing candidate to overturn the legitimate results of a presidential election. The effort comes after former President Donald Trump and his allies pressed courts, state legislatures and Congress to overturn his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. That Trump effort culminated in the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of his supporters pushed past police and broke into the Capitol.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.