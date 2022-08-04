Brazilian candidate drops from race to back Lula’s bid

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, currently bidding to return to the job he held between 2003-2010, received on Thursday the endorsement of moderate candidate André Janones. The move could put the leftist leader closer to an outright victory against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October. Da Silva and Janones made the announcement in a live broadcast, shortly before they were scheduled to hold a press conference in Sao Paulo. Da Silva leads all polls against Bolsonaro. Janones has 2% support in the polls. That small margin could allow the former president to get the majority of voters in the first vote.

