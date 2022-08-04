Canada to send trainers to UK to teach Ukrainian forces

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada says it is sending military trainers to the United Kingdom to teach Ukrainians how to fight invading Russian forces. Defense Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday that up to 225 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will eventually be based in the U.K. for an initial period of four months, said Anand. They will work alongside counterparts from Britain, the Netherlands and New Zealand in training Ukrainian troops on the basics of soldiering. An earlier Canadian military training mission based in Ukraine was suspended only weeks before the invasion began.

