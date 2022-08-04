Skip to Content
China stresses ties with Southeast Asia in Cambodia meeting

By DAVID RISING
Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is stressing his country’s efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries at a meeting with their foreign ministers, which comes as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region. Wang’s talks with top diplomats from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Thursday were held amid high tensions in the region, following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has infuriated Beijing. In his opening remarks, Wang did not mention the situation but instead emphasized how China and Southeast Asian countries have strengthened cooperation in recent years.

