Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez charged with bribery

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez has been arrested on bribery charges related to the financing of her 2020 campaign, the latest hit to an island with a long history of corruption that brought fresh political upheaval to the U.S. territory. Vázquez is accused of engaging in a bribery scheme from December 2019 through June 2020 _ while she was governor _ with several people, including a Venezuelan-Italian bank owner, a former FBI agent, a bank president and a political consultant. She said she is innocent and that a “great injustice” has been committed against her.

