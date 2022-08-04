Grenade at store selling flags in southwest Pakistan kills 1

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say suspected separatists threw a grenade at a roadside store selling national flags in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a man and wounding 14 people. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Thursday night attack in Quetta, the provincial capital. A senior police officer said the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital; one was reported to be in critical condition. For nearly two decades, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. The government says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence in the province has persisted.

