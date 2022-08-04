Lightning kills 1 at remote Wyoming outdoor educator event

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say a lightning strike during an outdoors educator course in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming has killed one student. Another student at the event was injured Tuesday evening when a storm hit the area where the group with the National Outdoors Leadership School was camping south of Yellowstone National park. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue says 22-year-old John D. Murphy of Boston died of cardiac arrest because of the lightning strike. The injured student was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment and released Wednesday. The school teaches students how to be outdoors educators and holds classes around the world.

