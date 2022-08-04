Polio virus found in more NY wastewater after recent case

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The polio virus was detected in more wastewater samples north of New York City, this time in a county adjacent to where an unvaccinated adult recently contracted the life-threatening disease. The polio virus was identified in wastewater collected in two locations in Orange County, indicating the virus could be circulating in the community. Orange County health officials said Thursday there were no confirmed cases in their county. The discoveries were announced just after officials said the presence of the virus was detected in wastewater samples from Rockland County, where officials last month announced the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade.

