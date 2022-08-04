Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan has canceled airline flights as the Chinese navy fire artillery near the island in retaliation for a top American lawmaker’s visit, but the possible impact on shipments of processor chips and other goods needed by global industries was unclear. China ordered ships and planes to avoid the military drills that encircled the island, which the mainland’s ruling Communist Party claims as part of its territory. Beijing announced “live-fire exercises” to punish Taiwan after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a one-day visit, defying warnings from Beijing. China also has banned imports of hundreds of Taiwanese food items including fish, fruit and cookies.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.