Trump White House lawyers subpoenaed by 1/6 probe grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has subpoenaed the White House counsel under then-President Donald Trump and his top deputy. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. The subpoenas went to ex-White House chief lawyer Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin. Cipollone was the White House’s chief lawyer in the final days of the Trump administration and pushed back against efforts by the Republican president and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The subpoenas suggest the Justice Department investigation is intensifying and prosecutors regard close advisers to Trump as potentially vital witnesses.

