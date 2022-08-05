14 die in fire at pub in Thailand, many critically injured

BANGKOK (AP) — Police and rescue workers say 14 people were killed and dozens badly injured when a fire broke out at a crowded music pub in eastern Thailand. At least a dozen people are in critical condition, with severe burns covering much of their bodies. Videos on social media show thick black smoke and then flames pouring from the front entrance as people attempted to flee, some with their clothing on fire. Rescue workers say the Mountain B pub in Chonburi province, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Bangkok, was lined with flammable soundproofing, and it took two hours for firefighters to put out the blaze. The cause was not immediately known.

