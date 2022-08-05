China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the U.S. on issues from climate change, to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts, in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island it claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off the coast of the island republic. Missiles were also fired over Taiwan. China opposes the self-governing island having its own engagements with foreign governments.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.