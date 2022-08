KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a story published August 5, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the International Committee of the Red Cross acted as a guarantor of the security of the military members who left a Ukrainian steel plant in May. The story should have made clear that ICRC says its guarantor role was limited to when the Ukrainian fighters submitted to Russian custody.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.