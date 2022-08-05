Dutch government, farmers in talks on emission cut targets

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Representatives of Dutch farmers are meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and other Cabinet ministers to discuss the government’s nitrogen emissions reduction goals that have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks. But the prospect of a breakthrough appeared slim Friday, with two main activist farmers’ organizations demanding concessions and not attending because they have no trust in the veteran politician appointed to act as intermediary. Rutte did not comment to reporters as he entered the meeting in the central city of Utrecht. Farmers angry at the target of slashing nitrogen emissions 50% by 2030 have blockaded supermarket distribution centers, parked tractors on highways and dumped garbage including manure and asbestos on roads in recent weeks.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.