Suicide pact may have fueled Virginia couple’s 2017 slaying

FAIRFAX, Va, (AP) — Newly unsealed court papers show that the shooting death of a northern Virginia couple in 2017 may have been connected to a suicide pact between the couple’s daughter and her boyfriend. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Giampa is charged with murder in the deaths of Scott Fricker and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker. In court papers, prosecutors say the Frickers forbade their daughter from dating Giampa after learning that he associated with neo-Nazis online. Police reports in the court file indicate that the daughter told detectives that she and Giampa had entered a suicide pact after her parents ordered her to end the relationship. The case had been shrouded in secrecy until a judge unsealed the file earlier this month.

