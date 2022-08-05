UK: ‘Early signs’ that monkeypox outbreak may be peaking

LONDON (AP) — British health authorities say the monkeypox outbreak across the country may be peaking and that the epidemic’s growth rate has slowed. In a statement on Friday, the U.K.’s Health Security Agency said there were “early signs that the outbreak is plateauing,” with 2,859 cases detected since May. No deaths have been reported. British officials said monkeypox is spreading almost exclusively among gay and bisexual men and that while some infections in women have been noted, there is no sign the virus is spreading in the general population. Last month, the U.K. downgraded its assessment of the monkeypox outbreak.

