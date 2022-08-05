Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They’re expected to focus on a grain deal brokered by Turkey, prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine and the situation in Syria. Last month, Turkey and the United Nations helped broker agreements between Russia and Ukraine clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products that have been stuck in its Black Sea ports ever since Moscow sent troops into the country more than five months ago. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday’s talks in Sochi will allow Putin and Erdogan to review the implementation of the grain deal.

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY Associated Press

