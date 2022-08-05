UN experts report North Korea is testing nuclear triggers

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts report that North Korea is testing “nuclear triggering devices” and that its preparations for another nuclear test were at a final stage in June, quoting information from unnamed countries. The panel of experts said in new excerpts from their latest report obtained Friday by AP that they have been “unable to identify the test locations and dates” for the nuclear triggering device tests reported by one U.N. member state. The panel also said in a new excerpt that “As of early June, two member states assessed that the preparation for nuclear tests was at a final stage.”

