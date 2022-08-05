Virginia regulators OK Dominion’s planned offshore wind farm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators have approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers. The State Corporation Commission issued its order in the case Friday. The 176-turbine project is slated to be built about 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. No parties to the monthslong proceeding had opposed its approval. But many had raised concerns about affordability. Friday’s order included several provisions aimed at protecting ratepayers, including a performance standard. Dominion says it is pleased with the approval but is reviewing the specifics of the order, including the performance requirement.

