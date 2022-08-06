4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people have been fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, and authorities say they are searching for a 39-year-old man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were sent shortly after noon Friday after a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the shooting wasn’t yet clear. Police are seeking Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled in an SUV. Officials on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

