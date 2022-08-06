Chad junta leader in Qatar after months of peace deal talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Chad’s military government has met with the ruling emir of Qatar after months of talks over a possible peace deal between his forces and rebel factions in the African nation. The meeting on Saturday in Doha comes as Chad’s military government hopes to have national dialogue planned in the Chadian capital of N’Djamena later in August. They had been scheduled for May. But questions remain over whether the main rebel group in the country will sign the deal. The Qatar-based Al Jazeera network reported last month that over 20 Chadian rebel groups had withdrawn from the Doha talks. They had accused their country’s military government of “harassments, intimidation, threats and disinformation.”

