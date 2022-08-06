Dutch man accused in online harassment case found guilty

NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia (AP) — A Canadian jury has found a Dutch man guilty of extortion, harassment and other charges related to a case of a Canadian teenager who was blackmailed to expose herself in front of a webcam. The 15-year-old later committed suicide after detailing her harassment on a YouTube video watched by millions around the world. The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial of Aydin Coban has found him guilty on all charges he faced. She was 15 when she died by suicide in 2012 after posting a video that described being tormented by an online harasser. Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in 2020 after being convicted in Amsterdam of similar charges.

