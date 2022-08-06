Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group says an Israeli airstrike killed its top commander for the southern Gaza Strip, a day after Israel killed the Iranian-backed group’s commander for northern Gaza in an air raid that triggered the worst cross-border conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021. Al-Quda Brigades of Islamic Jihad confirmed Sunday that the airstrike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah had killed Khaled Mansour, the commander, and two fellow militants. It said five other civilians, including a child and three women, were also killed in the airstrike. Fighting enters its third day amid fears of an all-out war, though Gaza’s Hamas rulers remain on the sidelines for now.

