Mother of comatose UK boy says hospital to end care soon

LONDÖN (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who has been in a coma for four months expects a London hospital to begin withdrawing life-sustaining treatment. His parents have exhausted their legal options in a battle over his care. Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, says hospital officials informed the family they would suspend the boy’s treatment at 10 a.m. Saturday. British courts on Friday rejected the family’s request to transfer Archie to a hospice, and the European Court of Human Rights refused for a second time to intervene in the case. Dance told Britain’s Sky News she was “pretty broken” after the ordeal that began April 7, when Archie was found unconscious.

