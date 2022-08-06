Police: 4th Muslim killed in Albuquerque over past 9 months

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city. Police said Saturday that the victim in the latest killing was a Muslim from South Asia who is believed to be in his mid-20s. The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been confirmed by investigators, was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Earlier this week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties among the separate crimes.

