Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators are lining Amsterdam’s historic canals and bridges to celebrate Canal Parade. A flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch military made its way slowly Saturday through the waterways. The hugely popular LGBTQ Pride event was canceled for the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spectators stood several people deep along canals and bridges to watch the boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags and umbrellas. It was the 25th version of the parade in the Dutch capital. Dutch police stopped one boat with farmers protesting government climate plans from joining the parade.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.