Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop has been remembered as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. His mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy Saturday that her 24-year-old son “destroyed any barriers that got in his way. He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” WRTV-TV reports that dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the funeral at ITOWN Church in Fishers, Indiana.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.