Australia calls for cooling of Taiwan Strait tensions

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of “finger-pointing” in her criticism of China’s military exercises in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Wong criticized China’s launch of ballistic missiles during the ongoing air and sea drills around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. She also signed a joint statement with the United States and Japan that condemned firing of missiles into Japanese exclusive economic zones and accused China of “raising tension and destabilizing the region.” The Chinese Embassy in Australia said it’s unacceptable to finger point what it called China’s justified actions to safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

