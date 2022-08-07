Official: Gang kills, burns former Haitian senator, nephew

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A Haitian official says a former senator who worked for the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor has been killed in an upscale neighborhood near Haiti’s capital and his body set on fire along with his nephew. Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant tells The Associated Press that the bodies of Yvon Buissereth and his unidentified nephew were found Saturday afternoon. He says the two were traveling in a government-issued vehicle and were found inside the charred car. He says a gang trying to control the area is likely to blame. They were killed in the community of Laboule. That is near Pelerin, where President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his private home in July last year.

