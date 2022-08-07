Ukraine grain headed for Lebanon under wartime deal delayed

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese Cabinet minister and the Ukrainian embassy say the scheduled arrival of the first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal has been delayed. The cause of the delay Sunday was not immediately clear and Marine Traffic, which monitors vessel traffic and the locations of ships at sea, showed the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni at anchor in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey. Lebanon’s transportation minister tweeted the ship changed its status to “order” meaning the ship was waiting for someone to buy the corn.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.