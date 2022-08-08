Greek PM ‘unaware’ of prominent politician’s wiretap

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says was unaware that the country’s intelligence service had been bugging the mobile phone of an opposition politician for three months. Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address to the nation on Monday said had he known, he would not have allowed it. The remarks by Mitsotakis, who faces elections next year, came three days after a wiretapping scandal led to the resignations of the head of the National Intelligence Service and the general secretary of the prime minister’s office. Mitsotakis said the mobile phones of Nikos Androulakis, who had been running for the leadership of the socialist PASOK opposition party at the time, had been placed under “legal surveillance” from Sept. 2021 for three months. He did not say why.

