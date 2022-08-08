Islamic communities fearful after 4 killings in Albuquerque
By STEFANIE DAZIO and MARIAM FAM
Associated Press
The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are sending fear through Muslim communities across the U.S. First was the death of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque. Those deaths were followed Friday by the city’s fourth homicide of a Muslim man in nine months. Now police are racing to find the killer or killers responsible. Authorities on Monday identified the latest victim as they sought help searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the attacks.