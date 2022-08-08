Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe
By ERIC TUCKER and KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani says the former New York mayor will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. A judge last month ordered Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury Tuesday. But Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday that the Fulton County judge overseeing the special grand jury had excused Giuliani for the day. Costello said a hearing will be held Tuesday if he and the district attorney’s office are unable to work out an agreement concerning Giuliani’s testimony.