Lawyer: Giuliani won’t testify Tuesday in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for Rudy Giuliani says the former New York mayor will not appear as scheduled Tuesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. A judge last month ordered Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury Tuesday. But Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press on Monday that the Fulton County judge overseeing the special grand jury had excused Giuliani for the day. Costello said a hearing will be held Tuesday if he and the district attorney’s office are unable to work out an agreement concerning Giuliani’s testimony.

By ERIC TUCKER and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.