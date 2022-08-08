Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine are trading accusations that each side is shelling Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. Russia claimed that Ukrainian shelling caused a power surge and fire and forced staff to lower output from two reactors, while Ukraine has blamed Russian troops for storing weapons there and launching attacks. Nuclear experts have warned that fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is fraught with danger. On the high seas, a ship loaded with corn from Ukraine has reached Turkey under a deal to stave off a global food crisis. But another ship carrying Ukraine corn found that its buyer in Lebanon is refusing the shipment, so it’s looking for another customer.

