Polish pilgrims injured in Croatia bus crash to return home

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities are working to bring home people who were injured on the weekend when a bus carrying Polish pilgrims heading to a popular Catholic shrine crashed in Croatia, killing 12 people. The bus with 44 people aboard veered off a motorway north of Zagreb in the early hours of Saturday. The accident left 32 passengers injured, some of whom are in critical or serious condition. Some early reports suggested the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel, but this hasn’t been confirmed. The bus was taking the Poles to the Catholic shrine in Medjugorje, a town in southern Bosnia. The shrine is Europe’s third-most popular pilgrimage destination after Lourdes and Fatima.

