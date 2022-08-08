Sheriff’s deputy and woman killed in Colorado home shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Southern Colorado authorities say a woman and a sheriff’s deputy were fatally shot at a home over the weekend and that the suspected gunman was found dead inside the home. Police say Deputy Andrew Peery was shot Sunday after he arrived at the home near Colorado Springs to investigate a report of a shooting along with two other law enforcement officers. They say 33-year-old John Paz fired at the officers, hitting Peery, and another sheriff’s deputy returned fire. The woman’s body was found in the front yard of the home Police say Paz died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

