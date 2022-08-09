Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in Georgia

FORT BENNING, Ga. (AP) — Army officials say two soldiers have died and three others were hurt in a weather-related incident during training in mountainous north Georgia. An Army spokesperson told WAGA-TV that the deceased soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were part of a training program taking place Tuesday at Yonah Mountain. The injured were treated by Army personnel and transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available. Details about what happened have not been released. The soldiers were based at Fort Benning, elsewhere in Georgia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.