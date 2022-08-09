Blinken heads to Congo after stop in South Africa

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, Tuesday to continue his three-nation tour of Africa. He will meet with government leaders and civil society groups over his two-day visit to discuss partnerships for regional security, human rights issues, environmental conservation, climate change and bilateral trade and investment. Blinken is expected to encourage solutions to the violence in eastern Congo where attacks have increased dramatically in the past month, with the resurgence of the M23 rebel group and ongoing violence by the myriad groups vying for control of the mineral-rich region.

