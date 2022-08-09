Chinese envoy tells Australia to show ‘caution’ over Taiwan

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese envoy says Australia’s recent change of government is a chance to “reset” its troubled relationship with China, but the new administration must “handle the Taiwan question with caution.” Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said Wedesday he was “surprised” that Australia had signed a statement with the United States and Japan that condemned China’s firing of missiles into Japanese waters in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week. Xiao would not say when the live-fire military exercises near Taiwan might end. He told the National Press Club an announcement will be made at a “proper time.” The Chinese Foreign Ministry has accused Australia of “interfering in China’s internal affairs.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.