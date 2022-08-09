Israel to allow Palestinians from West Bank to use airport

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israel Airports Authority says Israel will soon allow Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to travel on flights to Turkey out of an Israeli airport. The move is part of a series of gestures Israel says it is making to improve the living conditions of Palestinians in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Critics say the measures do not address the daily humiliations of the decades-long occupation or pave the road for Palestinian statehood. Palestinians do not have their own airport and those in the West Bank wishing to fly abroad must travel to Jordan’s capital, Amman, an hour away, through an Israeli border crossing.

