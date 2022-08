Man convicted of fatally shooting his 2 daughters in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths. Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. With the conviction, the judge sentenced Said to life in prison without parole. Prosecutor Lauren Black said that Said “manipulated and controlled that household.” The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother had fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.

