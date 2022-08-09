Nigeria arrests men suspected of deadly church attack

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s top military officer says the suspected gunmen who attacked a church in southwestern Nigeria in June and killed dozens of worshippers have been arrested. The arrests came two months after the attack at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state which left 40 dead. General Leo Irabor, Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, said investigations are continuing and “in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.” The gunmen stormed the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday and killed at least 40 of them.

