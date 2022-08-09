Poland vows retaliation against EU over blocked funds
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Tensions between Poland and the European Union’s executive arm have flared anew after leaders of Poland’s conservative governing party accused Brussels of failing to fulfill its obligations to Warsaw. and threatened retaliation. The European Commission has blocked billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds to Poland, arguing that the EU member nation’s government is eroding democratic norms. The secretary-general of the ruling Law and Justice said Monday that if the pandemic recovery funds remain blocked, Poland would have to retaliate. A European Commission spokesperson responded Tuesday that Poland still has not done enough to ensure the democratic principal of judicial independence.